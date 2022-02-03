Amitabh Bachchan Sold His Delhi House bungalow Sopan for 23 crores know who is the buyer

Amitabh Bachchan Sold His Delhi House: Amitabh currently lives with his family in his house in Juhu named Jalsa. Amitabh bought this bungalow from filmmaker NC Sippy.

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has sold his Delhi-based house ‘Sopan’. According to the Economic Times report, Amitabh has sold this house located in Gulmohar Park, Delhi for Rs 23 crore. Let us tell you that Amitabh’s parents Teji Bachchan and Harivansh Rai Bachchan used to live in this house of Delhi.

Registry took place on this day: There are reports that this house was registered last year. A report in The Economic Times states that Nezone Group CEO Avani Bader has bought Amitabh Bachchan’s Delhi home ‘Sopan’. He has known the Bachchan family for more than 35 years. According to reports, the registry of Amitabh’s 418.05 square meter house was completed on December 7, 2021.

Talking to the media, Avni said, ‘Since this building is old, we plan to renovate it according to our needs. We have lived in this area for several years and were looking for an additional property. When this offer came, we said yes and immediately bought this house.’

Bangla in the name of mother: This bungalow of Amitabh Bachchan is spread over an area of ​​418.05 square meters and is registered in the name of his mother Teji Bachchan. Let us tell you that before moving to Mumbai, Amitabh lived here with his parents. This two-storey residence is said to be the first home of the Bachchan family in any other city after leaving Allahabad. According to the report, people living around this bungalow say that when Harivansh Rai Bachchan lived here, he used to do poetry sessions in the bungalow.

Kriti Sanon is Amitabh’s tenant: Let us tell you that Amitabh has many properties in Mumbai, out of which he also has a flat in Atlantis Building on Lokhandwala Road in Andheri West. He bought this bungalow for Rs 31 crore. Now it has been given on rent to Kriti Sanon. Kriti Sanon pays Rs 10 lakh as rent every month for this duplex apartment. Mahanayak had bought this property in December 2020 but it was registered in April 2021.

Let us tell you that Amitabh had mentioned about his Delhi home ‘Sopan’ many times in his blog. People around the house say that it would be difficult to take care of this house in terms of living in Mumbai. Because of which he has decided to sell this house. However, as of today, he is the owner of 5 bungalows. But he has been living with his family in his Jalsa bungalow for years. The names of their bungalows are Jalsa, Pratiksha, Janak, Vatsa etc.