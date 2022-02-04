Amitabh bachchan sold his delhi house for Rs 23 crore here read bachchan family property details. Amitabh Bachchan owns Delhi’s house for 23 crores, son know Bachchan family property details

place of bachchan family

There is an age-old relationship with the Bachchan family and the owner of this company. It is being told that this place will be made in a completely new way. An offer was made to buy this place from the Bachchan family itself. Which was accepted by the CEO of nezone group company Avani Badar and bought this place.

No one has lived in this house for a long time. Due to getting the right price, Amitabh Bachchan decided to sell this place. According to media reports, Amitabh Bachchan has a property of 2946 crores. Also, Amitabh Bachchan takes a fee of around 8 crores behind a film.

Amitabh Bachchan earns 2 to 3 crores from a TV commercial. Please tell that Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan have a total of 11 bungalows. The total value of all these is said to be close to 500 crores. The Bachchan family has a lot of property related to land in the country and abroad.