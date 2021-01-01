Amitabh Bachchan Song Jahan Teri Yeh Nazar Hai: Newlywed Nanda Dete Twist Song Jahan Teri Yeh Nazar Hai: Amitabh Bachchan has shared a video. The song ‘Jahan Teri Yeh Nazar Hai’ is seen in the video but the audio of the popular Sri Lankan song ‘Manike Maazhe Hithe’ is on.

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan has a lot of good fans on social media. He often shares photos and videos related to him for fans. Now Amitabh Bachchan has shared a video of his popular song ‘Jahan Teri Yeh Nazar Hai’ from his film ‘Kalia’. With this video, his granddaughter newcomer Nanda has given a wonderful twist.

Amitabh Bachchan shared a video on his Instagram account on Sunday. The song ‘Jahan Teri Yeh Nazar Hai’ from the movie ‘Kalia’ is seen in the video but the audio of the popular Sri Lankan song ‘Manike Mala Hithe’ is on. Amitabh Bachchan wrote with the video, ‘Part 2 … what did … what happened!’





Amitabh Bachchan further wrote, ‘But the really incredible Sri Lankan song’ Manike Mage Hithe ‘and the song from my film’ Kaliya ‘were edited at home by the talented granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda … but honestly’ Manike Mag Hithe ‘lasted all night long. I’m playing loop … it’s impossible to stop listening.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in front of Ayushman Khurana in Sujit Sarkar’s Gulabo Sitabo. Now Amitabh Bachchan has many films. He will be seen working in films like ‘Brahmastra’, ‘Chehre’, ‘Zhund’, ‘Mede’ and ‘Goodbye’.

