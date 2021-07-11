Amitabh Bachchan, standing in line to get Dilip Kumar’s autograph, left without seeing ‘Saheb’

New Delhi. Legendary actor Dilip Kumar Sahab passed away at the age of 98. Dilip Sahab’s demise has shocked the whole world. On 7 July, many celebrities of Hindi cinema had reached to pay their last respects to Dilip Saheb. Actor Amitabh Bachchan had arrived with his son Abhishek Bachchan to pay his last respects to Dilip Sahab. Amitabh Bachchan has mentioned those moments in one of his blogs. Along with this, Amitabh Bachchan has also told an anecdote related to Dilip Sahab.

Amitabh Bachchan shares old memories

Amitabh Bachchan has told in his blog about the time when it was not allowed to learn in cinemas. But even Big was not untouched by the strong story of Dilip Kumar’s acting on the big screen. Amitabh Bachchan told that he saw Dilip Kumar on the big screen for the first time. Then came a time when his dream came true and he got a chance to work with Dilip Kumar.

Amitabh Bachchan says that he was quite surprised to see Dilip Sahab in front of him for the first time. Let us tell you that Amitabh Bachchan worked with Dilip Kumar in the film ‘Shakti’. In this film, he appeared in the role of Amitabh’s son.

Something like this was the personality of Dilip sahib

Amitabh Bachchan further writes that ‘The name which was resonating fast at that time. All of a sudden it took shape, on a screen right in front of me… big and in black and white, that name, that scene that often comes to mind… Dilip Kumar. There was something in his presence. When he appeared, everyone else was blurred… When he spoke, you felt it right, sure enough… and you came home with all this… and it stayed with you.

Amitabh Bachchan’s first meeting with Dilip Kumar

In the blog, Amitabh Bachchan also mentioned about his first meeting with Dilip Kumar. Amitabh Bachchan told in his blog that he saw Dilip Sahab for the first time in the restaurant. Amitabh Bachchan says that after long deliberation, he trembled and decided that he would take Dilip Sahab’s autograph. But at that time Amitabh Bachchan had nothing to take autographs.

He immediately ran into the streets and reached the restaurant after buying a book. It was good that Dilip sahib was there till then. Amitab Bachchan reached him but he was busy talking to people. He went to Dilip sahib with a book in his hand and told him.. but he did not give any answer.

Amitabh Bachchan did not get autographer

Amitabh Bachchan further explains that Dilip Sahab neither saw him nor his book. After a while he went outside the door. Big B says that the autograph book is in his hand…which is empty. The autograph book was not important at all… His presence was enough.’

Dilip Kumar’s final farewell

Amitabh Bachchan has also mentioned those moments of Dilip Kumar’s last farewell. The actor wrote, ‘I am standing in front of a heap of soil on the earth. just dug out… some garlands and flowers scattered over a pile of mud… and no one around him… he is sleeping downstairs… peaceful and absolutely calm.. his presence was huge, talent Filled with… grand creative visionaries… this best of the best… the last… now reduced to a little mud pile in the grave.. He’s gone. History will always be there… before Dilip Kumar, after Dilip Kumar.

