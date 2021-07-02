Amitabh Bachchan To Hema Malini Close Death Experience

New Delhi. Artists working in the Hindi cinema world are considered very lucky. But it would not be wrong to say that the stars of every star do not support them. Often they have to go through many troubles. Today we are going to tell you about some such celebs of Bollywood who have come out of the mouth of death. In which names are included from superstar Amitabh Bachchan to Saif Ali Khan.

Preeti Zinta

Preity Zinta has seen death not once but twice. Actually, once Preity Zinta went to Colombo due to one of her shows. where a bomb exploded. At the same time, she went to Thailand for a holiday. where the tsunami had occurred. The luck of the actress is that she returned home safely.

Also read- Preity Zinta, mother of 34 girls, had secretly married five years ago by going abroad

Hema Malini

Hema Malini had a road accident some time back. Actually, Hema was coming from Mathura and her car met with an accident on the highway. In which Hema suffered a serious injury on her head. In this accident, where Hema had narrowly survived. At the same time, a 2-year-old girl died on the spot.

Also read- Hema Malini and Rekha have a very good bonding, the actress took blessings by touching her feet in a packed gathering

Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan was badly injured during the shooting of the film ‘Kya Kehna’. It is said that Saif’s head was hit by a stone. Because of which he fell badly. The crew members took Saif to the hospital. Where he got about 100 stitches.

Amitabh Bachchan

Superstar Amitabh Bachchan has also come out of the mouth of death. Amitabh Bachchan was badly injured in a fight scene during the shooting of the film ‘Coolie’. Amitabh Bachchan was admitted in the hospital for a long time. Let us tell you that Amitabh Bachchan came by dodging death.

Anu Agrawal

No one can forget Anu Agarwal, the lead actress of the superhit film ‘Aashiqui’. The actress became an overnight star from this film, but after some time the actress had an accident and her entire face got spoiled. After this accident, the actress said goodbye to the film industry.