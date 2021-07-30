Amitabh Bachchan to Ranveer Singh Here are the Bollywood stars Ready to Entertain in TV Shows | From Amitabh Bachchan to Ranveer Singh, a fair of Bollywood stars is going to be held on TV

New Delhi: TV shows have been entertaining the audience for many decades. Be it saas-bahu serials or reality shows, they all have their own fan following. When there was a nationwide lockdown and there were locks in cinemas, then TV became the only source of entertainment for the people. There is no doubt that the stature of TV and OTT has increased a lot since the lockdown. Now soon the fun of the small screen is going to double as many TV shows are going to come together with the stars of the big screen.

Who wants to be a millionaire

The reality TV show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ hosted by megastar Amitabh Bachchan is soon going to make a comeback on Sony TV. The promotion of the show has been started and there are reports that it will be started from 23rd August.

the big picture

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is also going to debut on the small screen soon. Ranveer Singh will host the upcoming TV show ‘The Big Picture’ in which fans will have to answer a question related to seeing a picture. The registration of the show has been completed.

Big Boss

Hosted by superstar Salman Khan, this show is considered to be the most popular and most controversial reality TV show of the small screen. This show, which keeps celebrities in front of the camera for 24 hours for 6 months, is going to start on the Voot application from August 8.

Supermodel of the Year

This very popular reality TV show of MTV is also going to make a comeback soon. The show will be judged by Malaika Arora, Milind Soman and Anusha Dandekar. The first episode of this show will be aired on 22 August.

Also read- Tiger Shroff will be seen hurting the enemy in the next film, shared the video

Click here for the latest and interesting news of entertainment Entertainment Facebook Page of gadget clock like to