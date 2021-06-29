Amitabh bachchan to salman khan these celebs believe in superstitions

New Delhi. It is said about Bollywood celebs that they are very modern and follow western civilization, bypassing the old thinking. However, to some extent this is also true. But you will be surprised to know that there are some Bollywood stars who believe in tricks. So today we are going to tell you about those stars-

Amitabh Bachchan

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has a fan following all over the world. Today he is ruling the industry. But he has seen many ups and downs in his life. He has reached this position after overcoming many challenges. In such a situation, Amitabh Bachchan always keeps amethyst on his fingers. This ring has been in his hands for years.

Ranveer singh

The name of Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is included in this list. Sometime back Ranveer started falling ill on the sets of his film. He often got hurt. In such a situation, to avoid this, he started tying black thread on his leg.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan wears a bracelet in his hand for years. The turquoise bracelet on his right wrist never detaches. Salman wears it on every occasion. Now this bracelet has also become his identity. It is said that this bracelet was given to Salman by his father Salim Khan for his well being.

Shahrukh Khan

Shahrukh Khan, who is called the King of Bollywood, has immense wealth. He has a great collection of cars. But Shahrukh trusts numerology so much that he has kept the number of all his vehicles as 555. Not only this, it is said that after the continuous defeat of Kolkata Knight Riders, Shahrukh had also got the color of his team’s jersey purple at the behest of the astrologer.

Deepika Padukone

One of the top actresses of Bollywood, Deepika Padukone is a very religious person. Before or after every important work she takes blessings from Siddhi Vinayak Temple in Dadar. Deepika is one of the regular celebs who visit this temple.