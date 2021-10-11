Amitabh Bachchan transforms his look at 79th birthday, ranveer singh calls him gangster | Amitabh Bachchan transformed himself as soon as he turned 79, Ranveer Singh said this after seeing his cool dude look

New Delhi: In this era of social media, pictures become viral as soon as they come. These days a picture is going viral, after seeing which people are commenting a lot. This picture is of Amitabh Bachchan and this picture is being discussed a lot. Amitabh Bachchan has shared this picture on the occasion of his birthday. After seeing this picture, the fans are praising him a lot. By the way, Amitabh Bachchan is celebrating his 79th birthday today.

Amitabh gave a surprise to the fans on his birthday

Amitabh Bachchan has shared his transformed look with the fans. These pictures are no less than a surprise for the fans on Amitabh’s birthday. After seeing this picture, people are saying that Amitabh Bachchan is getting younger with increasing age. Amitabh Bachchan has shared a picture last night, in which he is seen in a very cool look. She has paired a gray track jacket with track pants. Along with this, he is seen carrying a cross body bag. Not only this, he is wearing neon shoes. Her entire look is very trendy and funky.

People like Amitabh’s new look

Amitabh Bachchan shared another picture a day ago, in which he carried neon sports shoes with a three piece suit. Amitabh Bachchan’s style is giving competition to the young actors of today. After seeing this look of his, even Ranveer Singh could not stop himself from commenting on the picture. He has written ‘Gangster’ in the comment. Posting this picture, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, ‘Moving towards 80 years.’ Actor’s daughter Shweta Nanda has also commented on this picture.

Amitabh turns ‘super cool’

A lot of comments have also come on the picture of Amitabh Bachchan’s suit. Riteish Deshmukh wrote in the comment, ‘Super cool.’ At the same time, actor Rohit Roy wrote in the comment, ‘Amit ji you are the coolest. I will definitely steal them.’ While sharing this picture, Amitabh Bachchan wrote in the caption, ‘Green boot below and matching suit above.’

Will be seen in this film

Let me tell you, for the past several days, Amitabh Bachchan has been flaunting his cool look a lot. He is keeping himself young with his cool style even in his old days. Even today people follow his fashion sense. Let me tell you, Amitabh Bachchan will be seen working in the film ‘Brahmastra’. Along with him, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and South’s superstar Nagarjuna are going to be seen in the lead roles in the film. The shooting of the film has been completed. The film can be released soon.

