Amitabh Bachchan trolled for Pan Masala ad: Amitabh Bachchan responds to social media users
Answering a user’s question, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, ‘Manyawar, I apologize, if someone is doing well in any business, don’t think about why we are dealing with him. Yes, if there is a business, you have to think about your business. Now you think I shouldn’t do this, but by doing so, yes I get paid, but there are a lot of people working in our industry. Those who are employees also get work and money. The word Tatpunjiya on Manya does not suit your mouth and does not suit other artists in our industry. I greet you with respect.
Notably, Bollywood stars can be seen promoting alcohol, tobacco and paan masala. These stars are silent when there is a commotion over these advertisements. Priyanka Chopra once said that she will do whatever she wants to advertise, if people don’t want to buy the product then don’t buy.
#Amitabh #Bachchan #trolled #Pan #Masala #Amitabh #Bachchan #responds #social #media #users
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.