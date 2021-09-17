Amitabh Bachchan trolled for Pan Masala ad: Amitabh Bachchan responds to social media users

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan appears in many commercials. He has a huge fan following, which makes the impact of those ads huge. Recently, Amitabh Bachchan advertised Pan Masala with Ranveer Singh. This is why he is being trolled. Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn also appear in Paan Masala commercials.

Amitabh Bachchan, who is active on social media, recently posted a post from his Facebook account and wrote, ‘By buying a watch, what I tied in my hand, time fell behind me.’ Many users are commenting on his post. One user wrote on Amitabh Bachchan’s post, ‘Thank you sir, just ask one thing, what do you want, you also had to advertise the lotus leaf spice. So what is the difference between you and these rocks?



Answering a user’s question, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, ‘Manyawar, I apologize, if someone is doing well in any business, don’t think about why we are dealing with him. Yes, if there is a business, you have to think about your business. Now you think I shouldn’t do this, but by doing so, yes I get paid, but there are a lot of people working in our industry. Those who are employees also get work and money. The word Tatpunjiya on Manya does not suit your mouth and does not suit other artists in our industry. I greet you with respect.

Notably, Bollywood stars can be seen promoting alcohol, tobacco and paan masala. These stars are silent when there is a commotion over these advertisements. Priyanka Chopra once said that she will do whatever she wants to advertise, if people don’t want to buy the product then don’t buy.