Amitabh Bachchan Wants To Do Rajesh Khanna Role In Namak Haram Actor Locked Himself In Makeup Room On Set came out on this

Bollywood’s famous actor Rajesh Khanna and actor Amitabh Bachchan left no stone unturned to win the hearts of people with their films and style. The two have also worked together in many films like ‘Anand’, ‘Namak Haram’ and ‘Bawarchi’. Although the acting of both Amitabh Bachchan and Rajesh Khanna in ‘Namak Haram’ was highly appreciated, but on the one hand, Amitabh Bachchan’s career had started gaining height after the film, while Rajesh Khanna’s stardom was slowly. It was starting to decrease. Amitabh Bachchan wanted to play the role of Rajesh Khanna in the film. He even locked himself in the room for this role.

This thing related to Amitabh Bachchan and Rajesh Khanna was disclosed by actor Asrani in an interview given to Filmfare. Asrani had told that before the shooting of ‘Namak Haram’, Hrishikesh Mukherjee had asked both of them to choose roles for themselves. One of those roles dies in the end and it was the trend during that time that the actor who dies on screen wins the hearts of the people.

According to Asrani, Rajesh Khanna decided to die onscreen. A picture of Rajesh Khanna wearing a necklace was hung at Mohan Studios on the final day of the shoot. Amitabh Bachchan came on the set at 9:30 in the morning and went to his make-up room and sat down. Asrani further said about this, “At 10:30, Rishi da sent his assistant to call him.”

Asrani further told in the interview, “Assistant came and told that Amitabh is not opening the gate. He was regretting not choosing the role of ‘Marne Ka’ for himself. He thought that he would convince Rishi Da to change the ending of the film, but the picture of him wearing the necklace had already been put up, causing him a lot of trouble. Rishi da came to call Amitabh and at the door he shouted ‘What happened?

According to Asrani, Amitabh Bachchan replied to him saying, “That photo…” Hrishikesh Mukherjee shouted, “What do you mean? Told you to choose the role and now you could not go back on your decision. Otherwise, I will remove Rajesh’s photo and stop shooting for the film.” Asrani told in the interview that after listening to Rishi da, Amitabh Bachchan came out and he also shot.





