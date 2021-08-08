Amitabh Bachchan was scared of politics! Jaya Bachchan gave such an answer to Prabhu Chawla’s comment in show Sidhi Baat

Amitabh Bachchan He had turned to politics due to his closeness to the Gandhi family. in the year 1984 Rajiv Gandhi At the behest of him, he came into politics and he also contested elections from Allahabad parliamentary seat. Amitabh won the elections but after 3 years he resigned and quit politics. At the same time, his wife Jaya Bachchan has played a long innings in politics and is still a part of active politics. After Amitabh Bachchan retired from politics, Prabhu Chawla had asked Jaya Bachchan if Amitabh was scared of politics, in response to which he said that he had lost politics.

In Prabhu Chawla’s show, ‘Sidhi Baat’, Jaya Bachchan was asked, ‘Your husband also fought elections. Because of that poor fear.. Politics did not suit them, what was the region?’ Jaya Bachchan had replied, ‘Don’t leave because of fear, he said that he has lost to politics, can’t do politics.’ Prabhu Chawla again asked, ‘He lost.. He accepted defeat so quickly? Then he said that we send the wife to politics?’

Jaya Bachchan replied, ‘Artist is a man. He did not say that send his wife, but he said that if you can do it, if you have the courage, then do whatever you want to do. But They have a lot of problems with politics.‘

Amitabh Bachchan also termed his decision to join politics as wrong on several occasions. During an interview, he had said that coming into politics was also my biggest mistake. Amitabh Bachchan had given a tough defeat to the popular and strong leader Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna, who was the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, in the elections. Amitabh’s popularity had eclipsed his political career. After the election defeat, Bahuguna had retired from politics.

Even after such a big victory, Amitabh had retired from politics. In those days his film ‘Mard’ proved to be a big hit and he remained busy in the film world. It is said that after winning the election, Amitabh did not even return to his parliamentary constituency Allahabad.

In 1987, when the Bofors scam accused the Congress, Amitabh Bachchan’s name was also dragged into it. It is said that Amitabh was faced with many allegations, defeating which he resigned and left politics. However, Amitabh was later given a clean chit in the Bofors case.





