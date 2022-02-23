Amitabh Bachchan will be seen teaching football to slum children in ‘Jhund’, said – a group of lions is coming

The trailer of Amitabh Bachchan’s sports drama film Jhund has been released. In this film, Amitabh is playing the role of a retired sports teacher. Akash Thosar and Rinku Rajguru will also be seen in the lead roles with him. The film is directed by acclaimed Marathi filmmaker Nagraj Manjule. Who has given films like Fandry and Sairat to the audience. The music of this film is given by Ajay Atul.

In this film, Amitabh teaches football to slum children. They see that skill in these children, which no one sees. This film is releasing on 4th March. Before the trailer, a teaser of the film was revealed, in which Amitabh’s strong entry was shown with the children of the slum.

Along with this, the song ‘Aaya Ye Jhund Hai’ from this film was also released on Valentines Day. It was shown in the song that the boys living in the slum are beating up. Then Amitabh Bachchan comes and guides him. This song is sung by Atul Gogawale.

Let us tell you that Amitabh is looking very curious about his film ‘Jhund’. He has informed the audience through his Twitter handle. He has written, “T 4201 – The group of lions is coming. Everyone will play fiercely, be it striker or bullet!

This film is made on Vijay Barse, a sports teacher from Maharashtra. He worked as a sports professor at Hislop College, Nagpur for a full 36 years. The 18 lakhs he received on his retirement, from which he bought land, nine km from Nagpur, and built a football academy for slum children.

He produced many promising players in his academy. He founded Slum Soccer in the year 2001 and organized the tournament. In the year 2007, his team also got a chance to play at the international level.