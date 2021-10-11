Amitabh Bachchan’s Birthday Fans Outside Residence: Big Bean Wishes Fans Outside His Residence To Celebrate His Birthday
The fans had cut the cake
The night before, fans had cut a cake outside Amitabh’s house. They were present with a large banner with pictures of the Big Bee. Meanwhile, Abhishek Bachchan has also shared a cool video of his father’s pictures. With this he captioned, ‘My hero, my idol, my friend, my father! Happy birthday dad I love you. ‘
People commented on Abhishek’s video
As soon as Abhishek posted the video, all his friends and fans commented on it. Filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor wrote, ‘Happy Birthday to the great Amitabh Bachchan.’ At the same time, Alexander Kher created a heart emoji in the comments section.
Amitabh will be seen in these projects
Amitabh Bachchan will now appear in untitled films like ‘Brahmastra’, ‘Zhund’, ‘The Intern’ remake, ‘Butterfly’, ‘Good Bye’, ‘May Day’ and Nag Ashwin. Fans are eagerly awaiting them.
