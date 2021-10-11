Amitabh Bachchan’s Birthday Fans Outside Residence: Big Bean Wishes Fans Outside His Residence To Celebrate His Birthday

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is celebrating his birthday on Monday, October 11. He is very active on social media where fans and industry celebs are congratulating him. On Monday morning, Big Bean waved to fans arriving outside his home for his 79th birthday.

Like every year, this time too, Amitabh thanked the fans. In the meantime he appeared in a white kurta and matching pajamas. Now his video is also going viral in which he is seen surrounded by bodyguards. Watch the video:





The fans had cut the cake

The night before, fans had cut a cake outside Amitabh’s house. They were present with a large banner with pictures of the Big Bee. Meanwhile, Abhishek Bachchan has also shared a cool video of his father’s pictures. With this he captioned, ‘My hero, my idol, my friend, my father! Happy birthday dad I love you. ‘



People commented on Abhishek’s video

As soon as Abhishek posted the video, all his friends and fans commented on it. Filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor wrote, ‘Happy Birthday to the great Amitabh Bachchan.’ At the same time, Alexander Kher created a heart emoji in the comments section.

Amitabh will be seen in these projects

Amitabh Bachchan will now appear in untitled films like ‘Brahmastra’, ‘Zhund’, ‘The Intern’ remake, ‘Butterfly’, ‘Good Bye’, ‘May Day’ and Nag Ashwin. Fans are eagerly awaiting them.