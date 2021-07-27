Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter used to like Aamir Khan, actor used to write letters, Abhishek Bachchan revealed

New Delhi. Aamir Khan, known as Bollywood’s famous actor and Mr. Perfectionist, has been in more discussion these days about the divorce case than his films. But everyone knows that his acting in his films speaks loudly. Every single film is a big hit at the box office. That’s why his fans are still eager to see his every film. But hardly anyone would know about this that Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda is also in the line of fans, who likes her very much. And seeing this choice of his, Aamir Khan used to write letters to him. This was revealed by Shweta and Abhishek Bachchan themselves.

Shweta herself had told this thing

Aamir Khan used to write letters to Shweta Nanda on every birthday. Aamir used to write letters to Shweta because she was his big fan. This was revealed by Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta themselves in Karan Johar’s show Koffee with Karan.

Aamir Khan used to write letters

Shweta loves Aamir Khan’s film very much and was a big fan of her. Disclosing this, Abhishek had told that when Aamir came to know that Shweta is his fan, he started wishing him by writing a letter on his birthday. Not only this, when Shweta was studying, Shweta hired a limousine car to watch the live performance of Aamir and Shahrukh Khan during her studies and had to drive for one and a half hours to see the show.

Shweta was a big fan of Salman Khan

In this show, Shweta had told that she likes Aamir Khan as well as Salman Khan. He has also been a big fan. Shweta had told, ‘In 1989, when Salman Khan’s film Maine Pyar Kiya was released, I used to study in boarding school. And there the kids were not allowed to watch the film then I saw it on VCR and recorded it on audio cassette. I used to listen to her. She liked the ‘Friend’ cap worn by Salman in this film so much that she insisted on wearing this cap. Abhishek told that he had taken a lot of caps from Mumbai to London for him and his cousins. To this Shweta said that she used to sleep by keeping it under her pillow.

