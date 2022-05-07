Amitabh Bachchan’s ‘Jhund’ got relief, Supreme Court took a big decision! Amitabh Bachchan’s ‘Jhund’ got relief, Supreme Court took a big decision!

Amitabh Bachchan, the megastar of the century, is in a lot of discussion at this time and the reason for this is the film Jhund, because for a long time there was a ban on the release of this film on OTT, which has now been removed. The Supreme Court on Thursday cleared the way for the release of Amitabh Bachchan starrer ‘Jhund’ on the OTT platform. The order of the Telangana High Court to stop the release on OTT was stayed on the request of a petition by the Hyderabad-based filmmaker.

Nandi Chinni Kumar who alleged copyright infringement. A bench of Justices Indira Banerjee and AS Bopanna said, “Prima facie, it appears to this court that the status quo order passed by the High Court is clearly against the balance of convenience…

The impugned order of the High Court will remain stayed. In the meantime.” The film “Jhund”, starring Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role, revolves around the story of Vijay Barse, a football coach.

It was released in cinemas across the country and abroad on March 4 this year. The makers intended to launch the film on the OTT platform on May 6. Talking about this film, people have liked it a lot and they believe that the film is going to be very spectacular.

Amitabh Bachchan is going to be a part of such a film for the first time and it is being said that the film will be a super hit.

