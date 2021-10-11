Amitabh Bachchan’s look: Amitabh Bachchan’s th birthday celebrated by fans with actor Lukilike Watch the video:

Today is the emperor of Bollywood and superstar Amitabh Bachchan (Amitabh Bachchan’s birthday). On Amitabh’s th th birthday, his fans are seen in a festive mood. However, here we are showing a video of Amitabh Bachchan appearing at a rally on the actor’s birthday.

A crowd of fans reached outside the actor’s house on the occasion of Amitabh Bachchan’s birthday. On his birthday, he arrived at his home with a bouquet of flowers for his favorite star. Amitabh appeared in front of him for a moment to greet the crowd of fans outside his house, but seeing the security and cowardly security, he immediately returned inside. But the enthusiasm of the fans did not abate, as he had brought his Amitabh Bachchan along to celebrate the festival.





In fact, in the crowd outside Amitabh Bachchan’s house, everyone’s eyes were fixed on one face, who looked like Amitabh Bachchan. Amitabh Bachchan had a beard like this look and the style of dress was also like an actor.

On the occasion of Amitabh Bachchan’s birthday, there was a lot of excitement in front of ‘Jalsa’

On this occasion, Amitabh’s fans are seen holding a big poster wishing him a happy birthday and singing his own film song ‘Ek Ek An Se Se Karte Hai Pyaar Hum’ and throughout this scene, Amitabh’s form is seen in his role.