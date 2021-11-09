Amitabh Bachchan’s NFT: Amitabh Bachchan’s NFT collection auctioned at record $1 million



NEW DELHI: The Shahenshah of Hindi cinema, Amitabh Bachchan, seems to be the Shahenshah on Crypto street as well as his collection of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) smashed all records in an auction.

The collection that included Madhushala NFTs, The Loot Box NFT, Iconic Vintage Posters NFT and BigB Punks and NFT Arts went under the hammer for $966,000 or Rs 7.18 crore, the highest ever in India.

The most successful was the Madhushala NFT collection – his father’s poem, recorded in the superstar’s own voice, which crossed a total of $756,000 or Rs 5.5 crore worth of bids for the entire collection.







For the Loot Box NFT wherein every buyer of the box received an assured art piece from the NFT collection, all 5,000 NFTs were sold in 54 minutes.

The Iconic Vintage Posters NFT featuring seven autographed posters was sold at a final price of $94,052, and lastly, BigB Punks and NFT Arts collection was sold at a closure amount of $66,900, the auctioning agency said in a statement.

“In this world of digitization, NFTs have opened a new realm of opportunities to engage with my fans even more than before. The successful auction of my NFTs, some of the most treasured and personal moments of my life and career were so well received and invested in by my supporters. This indeed was a very proud moment for me and also paves way for my industry folks too to come on board and engage with their fans with this new age technology,” said Amitabh Bachchan.

The auction was hosted by BeyondLife.club, powered by Guardian Link.

