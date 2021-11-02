Amitabh Bachchan’s NFT auction to go live on November 1



New Delhi: Amitabh Bachchan has announced that his non-fungible token (NFT)’s auction would go live on Monday.

The sale will take place on Beyondlife.club. This is likely to take Bollywood fans’ and NFT collectors’ excitement a notch higher.

The collection includes his father’s poem Madhushala recorded in Bollywood megastar’s own voice and some of memorable articles from the actor’s roles in movies, such as iconic clothing and vintage hand-painted posters signed by the actor.







According to the updates on amitabh.beyondlife.club, the base price for the NFT of Big B’s iconic movie

Sholay has been fixed at $9,500 each. Seven tokens would be sold. Bachchan’s half a dozen collectibles of “punks and NFT arts” are on the block with a base price of $200 for the auction. The base price for Madhushala recording has not been announced yet, but it is anticipated to be higher. These NFTs can be sold in the secondary market as well.

A unique feature to the auction is the “Loot Box”, worth $10 each. Every buyer of this box would get an assured art piece from the NFT collection.

Apart from being the first-ever NFT rollout by an Indian actor, this would also be the first NFT collection to be based on Guardian Link’s Anti-RIP NFT technology. It would prevent the NFT from being copied, thereby protecting the exclusive rights of its owner — a challenge in the NFT landscape.

Bachchan said he was thrilled to share his NFTs with his fans. In a world of metaverses and digitisation, NFTs have opened the doors to a new realm of connectivity and an opportunity to engage with the fans in a new way. “The NFTs will offer the audience a chance to own an original piece of rare and cherished moments of my life, including stories from my films, recitation from Madhushala, some backstories and moments from my films and these moments remain with them forever,” he added.

Beyondlife.Club is India’s first curated talent and athlete NFT exchange platform. It was developed to bring celebrities and their undiscovered gems on a platform, and to democratise this exponentially vast opportunity for all.

“The most awaited NFT Drop of the year is finally going live and we are thrilled,” said Arun Pandey, MD and Chairman of Rhiti Group and Co-founder of Beyondlife.club. “These NFTs are a piece of Amitabh Bachchan and a precious opportunity for his fans to keep that piece with them forever.”

Abhayanand Singh, Group CEO and Co-Founder of Vistas Media Capital said that Indian cinema has a century-long legacy, the movies and characters that we have seen on screen resonate with the audiences.

“With the blockchain technology available to verify the authenticity of collectibles, fans of Indian cinema have a chance to own an original piece of cinematic history,” he added.

