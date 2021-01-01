Amitabh Bachchan’s Rolls Royce Phantom seized: Amitabh Bachchan’s Rolls Royce Phantom seized by Bangalore Transport Department Salman Khan driver fails to produce valid documents

An interesting case came to the notice of the Transport Department in Bangalore, Karnataka recently. In UB City, the department confiscated 7 luxury vehicles in a row for disregarding the rules. Of the seven vehicles, a Rolls Royce-Phantom car was registered in the name of Amitabh Bachchan (Amitabh Bachchan’s Rolls Royce Phantom car seized). This is the same car that widow Vinod Chopra gifted to megastar Amitabh Bachchan. However, Amitabh later sold the car. What is special is that when the car was confiscated, the police were stunned by this ridiculous coincidence of a few moments after hearing the name of the driver sitting in it.

The car was sold by Amitabh in 2019

After the release of ‘Eklavya’ in 2007, Vidhu Vinod Chopra gifted the car to Amitabh Bachchan. In the year 2019, Big Bean sold this Rolls Royce-Phantom car to a man named Yusuf Sharif alias De Babu. However, ownership of the car has not yet been transferred. That is why Amitabh Bachchan’s name is on the car documents. This is the reason why the Karnataka Transport Department does not have the details of this car on the ‘Car-4’ website.

Vehicles are out of date

The Department of Transportation recently, in a raid, took action against luxury vehicles that are parked in the city of UB, but the owners of these vehicles do not pay taxes. Also, many of the seized vehicles do not have complete documentation. There was no insurance. Of the 7 luxury vehicles seized, 5 are registered in Puducherry, which has low road tax. There are two registered in Maharashtra. Most of these vehicles have expired insurance.

The driver was Salman Khan.

The Department of Transportation seized a Rolls Royce-Phantom car with MH 02 BB 2 number plate in the same order when it came to know that it was registered in the name of Amitabh Bachchan. The person running it was named Salman Khan. Salman, 35, told police that his father had bought the car from Amitabh Bachchan.

Action will be taken if the documents are not received

Additional Commissioner of Transport L. Narendra Holkar confirmed that the car is still in the name of Amitabh Bachchan. As a rule, no vehicle is allowed to drive with another state registration number after 11 months from the date of transfer of the vehicle. But the car was purchased from Amitabh Bachchan on February 27, 2019. The car owner said he paid around Rs 6 crore for the car. He did not have the required documents for the vehicle. However, he showed Bachchan’s transfer letter, in which the vehicle was sold. If further valid documents of the vehicle are not submitted, action will be taken by the department.

