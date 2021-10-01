Amitabh Bachchan’s toe fractured: Amitabh Bachchan still handles shooting for Banega Crorepati

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan has been injured. Big B, who is busy shooting for ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 13’, has expressed his grief on the blog. His toe is fractured and he is struggling with pain. Amitabh has posted a photo of his fractured finger on the blog. He also wants to get well soon so that he can wear the same clothes as before. In addition, Amitabh has shared two more BTS pictures. The special thing is that despite the injury, Amitabh is constantly shooting the show.

Shoes cannot be worn due to a fractured toe



Amitabh has said in the blog that in the upcoming episodes of the game show, viewers will be able to see him in traditional desi clothes. This will usually be different from her formal suit and blazer at the show. He further wrote that the reason is that he cannot wear shoes nowadays. Amitabh said it would take 4-5 weeks for the leg fracture to heal.

Can’t be plaster, so ‘big tapping’ done

Amitabh writes, “I have broken legs, fractures and I am in great pain. Plaster casts never happen due to lack of space. Therefore, it is called ‘Big Tapping’ in colloquial language.”

Big B will be seen in these movies

Speaking of the work front, Amitabh Bachchan’s ‘Faces’ was recently screened on the big screen. He is hosting ‘KBC 13’ on TV, and will soon be seen in a remake of the Hollywood movie ‘The Intern’. Besides, he will be seen in ‘Alvida’ with Rashmika Mandana. He will be seen in Ayan Mukherjee’s ‘Brahmastra’ with Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Mauni Roy.

