Amitabh Dayal Death: Amitabh Dayal dies of heart attack at the age of 51

Actor-filmmaker Amitabh Dayal, 51, passed away due to a heart attack. The actor’s wife and filmmaker Mrinalini Patil has confirmed the news to The Indian Express. He was admitted to Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai.

Patil told The Indian Express, “He passed away today at 4.30 am, after suffering a heart attack on January 17, after he was in the hospital for the past few days. Then his Kovid-19 test also came positive, although later when the tests were done again, the report came negative. ,

He further added, “We will perform his last rites in Mumbai. Amitabh’s family is from Chhattisgarh so we are waiting for his relatives to come before the last rites.”

In his last post on Instagram, Dayal shared a video of himself from the hospital and wrote a message to never give up. He wrote, “Never give up…God is waiting to give you the best. Keep fighting.”

Dayal worked with Om Puri in films such as ‘Kagar: Life on the Edge’ (2003), Bhojpuri film ‘Rangdari’ (2012) and Raj Babbar’s ‘Dhun’ (2013), Amitabh Bachchan’s ‘Virudh’ (2005) has done. He also acted in P. Akash’s ‘Dillagi… Yeh Dillagi’ (2005), which starred Dharmendra, Rati Agnihotri and Kapil Dev. Dayal leaves behind his daughter and wife Mrinalini in the family.

