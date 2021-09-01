Amitabh donates money to help a sick child: Rs 16 crore injection for a sick child

The 13th season of the popular TV quiz show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ is on and Amitabh Bachchan is hosting it once again. Big celebrities often attend these shows for a special purpose. Thus actress Deepika Padukone and filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan also reached Kaun Banega Crorepati. A video of the duo has surfaced, in which both he and the show’s host Amitabh Bachchan have become emotional over the issue of the child’s illness (spinal muscular ro trophy).

Sony TV has shared a promo video of ‘KBC 13’ from its Instagram. Deepika Padukone and Farah Khan are seen on the hot seat in front of Amitabh Bachchan. First Deepika Padukone says that she has come for the Mental Health Foundation founded by her. After this, Farah Khan says that she has a 17-month-old baby here.





In the promo video, Amitabh Bachchan says, ‘Ladies and gentlemen, Farah Khan is playing with a 17-month-old baby, who is battling a serious illness.’ Later in the video, Ayansh’s mother tells about her child and his illness. She says everything was fine for the first six months but after that Ayansh’s arms and legs were not working properly. According to doctors, Ayansh has a disease called spinal muscular rheumatoid arthritis.

“When Ayansh is 2 years old, he will be treated with Zolgensma, the most expensive injection in the world,” says Farah Khan, who later became emotional. It costs Rs 16 crore and could save his life. We want to save Ayansh.

After hearing Farah Khan speak, Amitabh Bachchan became emotional and said, ‘I don’t know if I should talk to you now, but Farah, I also want to personally cooperate in this work, I will tell you the amount later. I don’t want to discuss that anymore. After listening to Amitabh Bachchan, Farah Khan joins hands and expresses his gratitude. At the same time, Amitabh Bachchan appeals to other people to come forward and help.