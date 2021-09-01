Amitabh donates money to help a sick child: Rs 16 crore injection for a sick child
In the promo video, Amitabh Bachchan says, ‘Ladies and gentlemen, Farah Khan is playing with a 17-month-old baby, who is battling a serious illness.’ Later in the video, Ayansh’s mother tells about her child and his illness. She says everything was fine for the first six months but after that Ayansh’s arms and legs were not working properly. According to doctors, Ayansh has a disease called spinal muscular rheumatoid arthritis.
“When Ayansh is 2 years old, he will be treated with Zolgensma, the most expensive injection in the world,” says Farah Khan, who later became emotional. It costs Rs 16 crore and could save his life. We want to save Ayansh.
After hearing Farah Khan speak, Amitabh Bachchan became emotional and said, ‘I don’t know if I should talk to you now, but Farah, I also want to personally cooperate in this work, I will tell you the amount later. I don’t want to discuss that anymore. After listening to Amitabh Bachchan, Farah Khan joins hands and expresses his gratitude. At the same time, Amitabh Bachchan appeals to other people to come forward and help.
