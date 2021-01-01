Amitabh plays football with Abhishek and Shweta: Amitabh Bachchan Throwback Photo: Amitabh Bachchan shared an old photo on his Instagram account on Sunday.

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan is very active on social media. He keeps sharing updates related to it with fans. Now Amitabh Bachchan has shared a throwback picture on the occasion of National Sports Day. He is survived by his wife Jaya Bachchan and their children.

Amitabh Bachchan shared an old photo on his Instagram account on Sunday. He is seen playing football with his son Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Shweta Bachchan and some other children from the Bachchan family. At the same time, Jaya Bachchan is keeping an eye on all of them. Amitabh Bachchan wrote with this picture, ‘National Sports Day’





Amitabh Bachchan recently said in a recent blog that his house is short of water. Amitabh Bachchan said that when he woke up in the morning, there was no water in his house. He also apologized for telling people about the problem.

Speaking of work front, Amitabh Bachchan’s film ‘Faces’ has just been released. The film also stars Imran Hashmi, Annu Kapoor and Riya Chakraborty. He will also be seen in Amitabh Bachchan’s ‘Zhund’, ‘Brahmastra’, ‘Mede’, ‘Goodbye’ and ‘The Intern’. Currently, Big B is currently hosting the 13th season of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’.

