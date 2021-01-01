Amitabh plays football with Abhishek and Shweta: Amitabh Bachchan Throwback Photo: Amitabh Bachchan shared an old photo on his Instagram account on Sunday.
Amitabh Bachchan recently said in a recent blog that his house is short of water. Amitabh Bachchan said that when he woke up in the morning, there was no water in his house. He also apologized for telling people about the problem.
Speaking of work front, Amitabh Bachchan’s film ‘Faces’ has just been released. The film also stars Imran Hashmi, Annu Kapoor and Riya Chakraborty. He will also be seen in Amitabh Bachchan’s ‘Zhund’, ‘Brahmastra’, ‘Mede’, ‘Goodbye’ and ‘The Intern’. Currently, Big B is currently hosting the 13th season of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’.
Amitabh Bachchan
#Amitabh #plays #football #Abhishek #Shweta #Amitabh #Bachchan #Throwback #Photo #Amitabh #Bachchan #shared #photo #Instagram #account #Sunday
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.