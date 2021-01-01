Amitabh Thakur: Amitabh Thakur: Arrested at 2.30 pm … Medical, wife Nutan Thakur accused the government

On Friday, police arrested former IPS officer Amitabh Thakur from his residence in Gomtinagar, Lucknow. He has been taken to court after a medical examination. From where he was sent to prison. Amitabh Thakur has been arrested for allegedly raping a rape victim outside the Supreme Court.An FIR has been registered against Amitabh Thakur in connection with the death of a girl and a witness who allegedly raped BSP MP Atul Rai. At the same time, his wife Nutan Thakur has also brought SIT into the fray.

Arrested at two o’clock

Amitabh Thakur was questioned by the SIT team three days ago. Later on Friday morning, police reached Amitabh Thakur’s residence at Viramkhand-5. Later, around 2.30 pm, Amitabh Thakur was arrested and brought to Hazratganj police station. At the time of his arrest, there was a lot of commotion on behalf of Amitabh Thakur.

Medical at 5:30 p.m.

After more than two and a half hours of interrogation at the Hazratganj police station, Amitabh Thakur was taken to the Police Civil Hospital. Where he was given medical treatment at 5.30 pm. After this, around 6:10 am, the police left for the court along with Amitabh Thakur.

‘More cases to be filed now’

Amitabh Thakur’s wife Nutan Thakur said that he was arrested for political reasons. Nutan Thakur has also raised questions on the SIT probe. He said the investigation was not completely impartial. If any impartial committee investigates the matter, it will be seen that Amitabh Thakur has no wrongdoing in the matter. He said the government has the power. I know how many more FIRs will be filed now.

