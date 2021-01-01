Amitabh Thakur News: Former IPS Amitabh Thakur announces new political party, will fight against Chief Minister Yogi

Political agitation has started in UP ahead of next year’s assembly elections. Former Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Amitabh Thakur on Friday announced the formation of a new political party, Adhikar Sena. Earlier on Saturday, Amitabh Thakur had announced his candidature against Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in the forthcoming Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.Releasing a video on Friday, Amitabh Thakur said that after constant consultation with all colleagues, well-wishers and knowledgeable people, he has decided to form a new political party. In addition, while proposing the name of this political party through another video, he has asked his colleagues to inform him soon about the name, purpose, format, etc. of the party. Amitabh said the process of setting up the party is being started soon with the help of allies.

Announcement of contesting elections against Yogis

Thakur had said in a statement on Saturday that he would contest the forthcoming Assembly elections against Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. He had said that Adityanath had done all the work of democracy, anarchy, repression, repression and division during his tenure, he would fight against the Chief Minister, then Adityanath would fight from anywhere.



Thakur had retired prematurely

Thakur had said that it was a battle of principles for him, in which he would protest against wrongdoing. Following the decision of the Home Ministry, he was given a compulsory retirement on March 23. The Union Home Ministry order said Thakur was not fit to be retained for the rest of his tenure. It said that in the public interest, Amitabh Thakur is being given early retirement with immediate effect before the completion of his service.

