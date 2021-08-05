Amitabh Thakur Top Secret Of Yogi Aditya Nath, Jibe At CM Yogi Aditya Nath: Former IPS Amitabh Thakur told the inside talk, opened the secret of meeting with Yogi

Former IPS Amitabh Thakur is often seen targeting Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath on social media. In his latest post, he has mentioned a meeting and claimed that in this meeting, an IAS officer had given such advice to the CM on which he was stunned. The caption of this post written on Twitter is, “Maharaj ji, don’t do this, it will benefit him” Yogi ji’s IAS officer.

Amitabh Thakur wrote in his post, ‘I got the opportunity to attend only one government meeting of Yogi Adityanath. In this meeting, the details of the civil defense department in which I was posted were being discussed. Former IPS Amitabh further wrote, ‘In the meeting he was told that divisions are made on the basis of population in the department. Till date, divisions have been made on the basis of population of 1971. Meaning it was not reconsidered after 1971. The department wanted the divisions to be fixed afresh according to the existing population.

He further writes, ‘Before Yogi Adityanath spoke anything on this, one of his beloved principal secretary said- ‘Maharaj ji, it should not be done because the population of a particular community is increasing more. So only they will get the benefit of it. Surprisingly, his point was accepted immediately.

“Maharaj ji, don’t do this, it will benefit him” – Yogi ji’s IAS officer pic.twitter.com/sZItRlp6zl — AmitabhThakur (@Amitabhthakur) August 4, 2021

Amitabh Thakur further writes – ‘I had heard such things from the mouth of the leaders but I was stunned to hear such a thing from the mouth of an IAS. This was a gross violation of the All India Service Conduct Rules. I also sent a letter to the Chief Minister regarding this but no action was taken on it. On the contrary, I was called by my departmental minister and told that the CM office is very angry and I should not pursue the matter further.

Accused of reducing points in ACR: Let us tell you that in another post, Amitabh Thakur compared CM Yogi and former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav. Thakur had written that he had lodged an FIR against Akhilesh’s father Mulayam, yet Akhilesh gave him 9 out of 10 marks in the ACR (Annual Confidential Report). On the contrary, CM Yogi had reduced it to five or six.





