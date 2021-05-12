Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs Gyan Sujan (Gyan Gaming): Who has better Free Fire stats in May 2021?

Amit Sharma (Amitbhai) and Sujan Mistri (Gyan Sujan) are two of among the finest names inside the Free Fire neighborhood. They flee righteous YouTube channels referred to as Desi Avid players and Gyan Gaming, respectively.

Amitbhai boasts a subscriber rely of 10.1 million on his channel, whereas Gyan Sujan has 9.64 million subscribers.

This text compares the stats of Amitbhai and Gyan Sujan in Free Fire.

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID is 206746194.

Lifetime stats

Amitbhai’s lifetime stats

Amitbhai has performed 8340 squad video games and has received on 2267 occasions, declaring a purchase price of 27.18%. He racked up 21732 kills at a Okay/D ratio of three.58.

In phrases of the duo mode, the YouTuber has performed 4429 matches and has secured 755 victories, translating to a purchase price of 17.04%. With a Okay/D ratio of three.19, he has 11722 frags in these matches.

Amitbhai has additionally performed 3425 solo video games and has 283 Booyahs to his title, making his purchase price 8.26%. He has killed 7846 opponents at a Okay/D ratio of two.50 on this mode.

Ranked stats

Amitbhai’s ranked stats

Amitbhai has performed 46 squad matches inside the modern ranked season and has 8 victories, translating to a purchase price of 17.39%. He has 144 kills in these matches, with a Okay/D ratio of three.79.

The say materials creator has additionally performed 26 ranked duo video games and has 2 wins to his title, making his purchase price 7.69%. He racked up 81 frags at a Okay/D ratio of three.38 on this mode.

Amitbhai has performed 11 ranked solo video games and has secured a single Booyah, declaring a purchase price of 9.09%. He has 39 kills in these matches, with a Okay/D ratio of three.90.

Gyan Sujan’s Free Fire ID and stats

Gyan Sujan’s Free Fire ID is 70393167.

Lifetime stats

Gyan Sujan’s lifetime stats

Gyan Sujan has performed 17963 squad video games and has triumphed in 6445 of them, making his purchase price 35.87%. He has 62281 kills at a Okay/D ratio of 5.41 on this mode.

The say materials creator has received 495 of the 2131 duo matches that he has performed and has secured 495 victories, declaring a purchase price of 23.22%. With 5805 kills in these matches, he has a Okay/D ratio of three.55.

Gyan Sujan has additionally performed 1384 solo video games and has received on 159 occasions, translating to a purchase price of 11.48%. He quiet 2330 frags at a Okay/D ratio of 1.90 on this mode.

Ranked stats

Gyan Sujan’s ranked stats

Gyan Sujan has performed 22 squad matches inside the modern ranked season however is however to actual a purchase. He has 61 kills in these matches, with a Okay/D ratio of two.77.

The YouTuber has not performed a recreation inside the ranked duo and solo modes however.

Comparability

Within the lifetime squad and duo matches, Gyan Sujan has the brink over Amitbhai in phrases of Okay/D ratio and purchase price. In the meantime, inside the lifetime solo video games, Amitbhai has the next Okay/D ratio, whereas Gyan Sujan has a elevated purchase price.

The 2 players’ stats inside the ranked duo and solo modes can not be when put subsequent as Gyan Sujan is however to play a match in these modes. On the other hand, in the case of the ranked squad matches, Amitbhai has better stats than Gyan Sujan.

Reveal: The stats listed right here had been recorded on the time of writing. They’re discipline to vary because the say materials creators proceed to play extra video games in Free Fire.

