Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs Munna Bhai Gaming: Who has better Free Fire stats in May 2021?

Amitbhai (Desi Avid players) and Munna Bhai Gaming are two properly-identified Indian Free Fire protest creators. Whereas the broken-down has 10.1 million subscribers on YouTube, the latter has a subscriber rely of 1.75 million.

This textual content compares the two players’ stats in Free Fire.

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID is 206746194.

Lifetime stats

Amitbhai’s lifetime stats

Amitbhai has performed 8393 squad matches and has 2287 victories, translating to a make use of charge of 27.24%. He racked up 21903 kills at a Okay/D ratio of three.59 in this mode.

The YouTuber has obtained 760 of the 4463 duo video video games that he has performed, making his make use of charge 17.02%. With 11816 frags in these matches, he has a Okay/D ratio of three.19.

Amitbhai has additionally performed 3453 solo matches and has triumphed in 286 of them, hanging forward a make use of charge of 8.28%. He has 7902 kills at a Okay/D ratio of two.50 in this mode.

Ranked stats

Amitbhai’s ranked stats

Amitbhai has performed 99 squad video video games inside the scorching ranked season and has 28 Booyahs to his title, making his make use of charge 28.28%. He has 316 kills in these matches, with a Okay/D ratio of 4.45.

The protest creator has additionally performed 61 ranked duo matches and has obtained on 7 instances, hanging forward a make use of charge of 11.47%. He has 176 frags at a Okay/D ratio of three.26 in this mode.

Amitbhai has performed 37 ranked solo video video games and has triumphed in 4 of them, translating to a make use of charge of 10.81%. He has 91 kills in these matches, with a Okay/D ratio of two.76.

Munna Bhai Gaming’s Free Fire ID and stats

Munna Bhai Gaming’s Free Fire ID is 402752655.

Lifetime stats

Munna Bhai Gaming’s lifetime stats

Munna Bhai Gaming has performed 10060 squad matches and has obtained high on 2953 instances, hanging forward a make use of charge of 29.35%. He racked up 36696 kills at a Okay/D ratio of 5.16 in this mode.

By elements of the duo mode, the protest creator has performed 2528 video video games and has 617 Booyahs, translating to a make use of charge of 24.40%. With a Okay/D ratio of 4.85, he has 9273 frags in these matches.

Munna Bhai Gaming has additionally performed 3758 solo matches and has emerged victorious in 981 of them, making his make use of charge 26.10%. He has 16815 kills at a Okay/D ratio of 6.06 in this mode.

Ranked stats

Munna Bhai Gaming’s ranked stats

Munna Bhai Gaming has performed 142 squad video video games inside the scorching ranked season and has triumphed in 54 of them, translating to a make use of charge of 38.02%. He has 679 kills in these matches, with a Okay/D ratio of seven.72.

The YouTuber has additionally performed 73 ranked duo matches and has obtained 20 of them, making his make use of charge 27.39%. He racked up 301 frags at a Okay/D ratio of 5.68 in this mode.

Munna Bhai Gaming has performed 30 ranked solo video video games and has 9 victories to his title, hanging forward a make use of charge of 30.00%. He has 216 kills in these matches, with a Okay/D ratio of 10.29.

Comparability

Throughout the lifetime squad, duo and solo matches, Munna Bhai Gaming has the edge over Amitbhai in phrases of Okay/D ratio and make use of charge.

Munna Bhai Gaming additionally has better stats than Amitbhai inside the whole modes of the recent ranked season.

Present: The stats listed proper right here possess been recorded on the time of writing. They’re subject to commerce as a result of the protest creator continues to play additional video video games in Free Fire.

