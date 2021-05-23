Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs Nobru: Who has better Free Fire stats in May 2021?

Amit Sharma, popularly is known as Amitbhai, and Bruno Goes, is known as Nobru, are two present names amongst the Free Hearth avid avid gamers worldwide. The latter is moreover a specialist Esports athlete and based “Fluxo” alongside Cerol.

Amitbhai runs the channel “Desi Players” with round 10.1 million subscribers. Within the meantime, Nobru has 12.2 million subscribers.

This textual content compares their stats in Free Hearth.

Amitbhai’s Free Hearth ID and stats

His Free Hearth ID is 206746194.

Lifetime stats

Amitbhai has competed in 8395 squad suits and has a purchase order tally of 2287, conserving a purchase order share of 27.24%. He has notched 21904 kills, managing a Okay/D ratio of three.59.

Coming to the duo mode, he has appeared in 4470 video video games and has bettered his foes in 761, an loads like a purchase order price of 17.02%. In these suits, he has 11840 frags at a Okay/D ratio of three.19.

The mumble creator has performed 3459 solo video video games and has 286 victories, ensuing in a purchase order ratio of 8.26%. With 7915 kills, he has a Okay/D ratio of two.49.

A submit shared by Amit Sharma (@desigamers1)

Ranked stats

Amitbhai has featured in 101 squad video video games in essentially the most fashionable ranked season and has 28 wins, having a purchase order ratio of 27.72%. He has amassed 317 kills, upholding a Okay/D ratio of 4.34.

Aside from this, he has performed 68 duo suits and has eight first-rep 22 state of affairs finishes, changing to a purchase order share of 11.76%. He has composed exactly 200 frags at a Okay/D ratio of three.33.

The YouTuber has moreover performed 43 solo video video games and has triumphed in 4, making his buy price 9.30%. He has bagged 104 kills for a Okay/D ratio of two.67.

Nobru’s Free Hearth ID and stats

His Free Hearth ID is 228159683.

Lifetime stats

Nobru has participated in 10581 squad suits and has gadget out on excessive on 2240 instances, together with as loads as a purchase order share of 21.17%. He has racked up 26291 kills, guaranteeing a Okay/D ratio of three.15.

Within the meantime, he has received 385 of the 2567 video video games, asserting a purchase order price of 14.99%. Within the process, he has 8174 frags at a Okay/D ratio of three.75.

The streamer has performed 4274 solo suits and has secured 710 victories, translating to a purchase order ratio of 15.02%. He killed a complete of 18927 enemies for a Okay/D ratio of 4.72.

A submit shared by Nobru in Singapure 🇸🇬🔛 (@nobrutv)

Ranked stats

Nobru has 5 squad video video games to his title and has a single Booyah, equating to a purchase order price of 20.00%. With a Okay/D ratio of 6.50, he has 26 frags.

The Esports athlete has performed a single solo match furthermore and has three kills.

Comparability

Each YouTubers possess astronomical stats in Free Hearth, however evaluating them is kind of refined as they play in totally completely different areas.

Amitbhai has the brink in the squad mode if we save an pronounce to at their numbers, whereas Nobru has the better hand in the solo mode. Within the duo mode, Nobru has a better Okay/D ratio. However, Desi Players has the following buy price.

In essentially the most fashionable ranked season, Nobru has performed best a pair of solo and squad suits, whereas he’s but to play a duo sport; this suggests that truth, their stats cannot be when put subsequent.

Expose: The stats on this text possess been recorded on the time of writing. They’re topic to commerce as a result of the mumble creators proceed to play extra video video games in Free Hearth.

