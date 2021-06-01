Amitbhai’s (Desi Gamers) Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, and stats in June 2021

Amit Sharma, popularly is known as Amitbhai throughout the Free Fire group, is an Indian vow materials creator. He constantly posts movies related to the game on his YouTube channel referred to as Desi Avid gamers.

Amitbhai in the meanwhile has 10.2 million subscribers on his YouTube channel, out of which 270k got here throughout the last 30 days.

Behold this put up on Instagram A put up shared by Amit Sharma (@desigamers1)

This text takes a search at Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID, stats, and diversified elementary options as of June 2021.

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID is 206746194.

Lifetime stats

Amitbhai’s lifetime stats

Amitbhai has performed 8418 squad video games and has triumphed in 2295 of them, making his steal price 27.26%. He has 21987 kills in these fits, with a K/D ratio of three.59.

When it includes the duo mode, the YouTuber has performed 4492 fits and has obtained on 762 occasions, preserving a steal price of 16.96%. He racked up 1190 frags at a K/D ratio of three.19 on this mode.

Amitbhai has moreover performed 3465 solo video games and has 286 victories to his title, translating to a steal price of 8.25%. He has 7930 kills in these fits, with a K/D ratio of two.49.

Ranked stats

Amitbhai’s ranked stats

Throughout the newest ranked season, Amitbhai has performed 124 squad fits and has secured 36 Booyahs, preserving a steal price of 29.03%. With a K/D ratio of 4.55, he has 400 frags on this mode.

The vow materials creator has 9 wins throughout the 90 ranked duo video games that he has performed this season, translating to a steal price of 10.00%. He has 269 kills in these fits, with a K/D ratio of three.32.

Amitbhai has moreover performed 47 ranked solo video games and has triumphed in 4 of them, making his steal price 8.51%. He killed 115 opponents at a K/D ratio of two.67 on this mode.

Present: The stats listed proper right here had been recorded on the time of writing. They’re area to alternate because the vow materials creator continues to play extra video games in Garena Free Fire.

Amitbhai’s YouTube channel

Amitbhai has been making movies on YouTube for over two and a half years, with the oldest video on his channel posted in October 2018. He has since uploaded 934 movies, garnering 1.337 billion blended views.

As said earlier, Amitbhai has 10.2 million subscribers on his YouTube channel. Readers can click on proper right here to determine it out.

Amitbhai’s social media handles

To debate with Amitbhai’s Instagram legend, click on proper right here.

To debate with Amitbhai’s Fb legend, click on proper right here.

To debate with Amitbhai’s Twitter legend, click on proper right here.

