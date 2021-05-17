Amitbhai’s (Desi Gamers) Free Fire ID, stats monthly views, total subscribers, and more

Amit Sharma, additionally referred to as Amitbhai, is a gaming jabber creator who mainly makes movies linked to Garena Free Fire.

He has an enormous following on YouTube, and his channel at the moment boasts a subscriber depend of 10.1 million.

(Picture by skill of Social Blade)

In accordance to Social Blade, Amitbhai has gained 420okay subscribers and 90.61 million views during the last 30 days.

This text takes a ogle at Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID, stats, and different most essential features.

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID is 206746194.

Lifetime stats

Amitbhai’s lifetime stats

Amitbhai has performed 8362 squad video video games and has 2277 Booyahs to his title, translating to a take care of charge of 27.23%. He has 21815 kills in these matches, with a Ok/D ratio of three.59.

Within the case of the duo mode, the YouTuber has performed 4453 matches and has triumphed in 760 of them, asserting a take care of charge of 17.06%. He racked up 11781 frags at a Ok/D ratio of three.19 on this mode.

Amitbhai has additionally performed 3435 solo video video games and has received on 285 events, making his take care of charge 8.29%. He has 7881 kills in these matches, with a Ok/D ratio of two.50.

Ranked stats

Amitbhai’s ranked stats

Amitbhai has performed 69 squad matches within the scorching ranked season and has secured 18 victories, asserting a take care of charge of 26.08%. With 229 frags to his title, he has a Ok/D ratio of 4.49 on this mode.

The jabber creator has additionally performed 51 ranked duo video video games and has received on 7 events, making his take care of charge 13.72%. He has 141 kills in these matches, with a Ok/D ratio of three.20.

Amitbhai has performed 21 ranked solo matches and has triumphed in 3 of them, translating to a take care of charge of 14.28%. He has 74 kills at a Ok/D ratio of 4.11 on this mode.

Mumble: The stats on this textual content had been recorded on the time of writing. They’re self-discipline to commerce as a result of the jabber creator continues to play additional video video games in Free Fire.

Amitbhai’s YouTube channel

Amitbhai has been rising jabber on YouTube for over two and a half years, with a very powerful video on his channel posted in October 2018. On the time of writing, he has 919 movies and 1.29 billion views on the channel.

As acknowledged above, Amitbhai has 10.1 million subscribers on YouTube. Readers can click on proper right here to check out along with his channel.

Amitbhai’s social media handles

Listed under are the hyperlinks to Amitbhai’s social media handles

Instagram: Click on on proper right here

Fb: Click on on proper right here

Twitter: Click on on proper right here

