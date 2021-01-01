Amity To Fully Sponsor Education Of Its Students Who Lost Their Parents Due To Pandemic





New Delhi: Amity Basis, the not-for-profit wing of Amity College, on Tuesday introduced that it'll sponsor the price of the remaining training at Amity Universities throughout the nation for college students who've misplaced their mother or father as a result of COVID pandemic. Issuing a press release, the Amity stated that humanity comes above all has at all times been the philosophy of the college, and this distinctive and path setting initiative will make sure that college students don't lose the chance to complete their training. It additionally acknowledged that Rs 50 crore has been earmarked for serving to these college students.

Giving additional particulars, Dr Atul Chauhan- Chancellor, Amity College stated over the previous couple of months, particularly throughout the second wave, the college has had many tragic situations the place the College college students have misplaced one or each of their dad and mom, making it tough for the scholars to pay their charges and proceed their training. "We are not looking for the dream of the dad and mom of those youngsters to complete, so have determined to face with every one among them like their father or their mom and make sure that they full their Diploma," he stated.

"We at all times inform all the scholars we help financially that after they grow to be profitable sooner or later and have the assets they need to help the training of somebody who wants the assistance. Our dream is that our assist now and the imbibing of the values to assist others can have a ripple impact and end in a whole lot of hundreds of scholars getting the monetary assist they want," he added.

Saying that the college has acquired 300 purposes from college students who’ve misplaced their dad and mom and are in search of monetary help, Dr Chauhan stated a monetary help of Rs 50 crore has been created over for a similar.

He additional stated that in these instances of stress and nervousness, psychological well being can’t be uncared for and the college has been supporting college students emotionally throughout these tough instances. “The College’s 24-hour counselling Helpline has been actively serving to Amity college students and throughout the pandemic has even been opened for his or her dad and mom,” he added.