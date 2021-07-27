Amjad Khan went into a coma due to a dangerous accident, Amitabh helped him out of death

Mumbai. Today (July 27) is the death anniversary of late Bollywood actor Amjad Khan. Amjad Khan got such popularity from his film ‘Sholay’ that even today he is remembered for his character ‘Gabbar’ played in this movie. He was accompanied by stars like Dharmendra, Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini, Sanjeev Kumar in this movie. Amitabh had told in an interview how once Amjad Khan had a dangerous accident and he had to sign his medical paper.

Amitabh signs medical papers for surgery

Apart from ‘Sholay’, Amitabh and Amjad Khan worked together in more than two dozen movies. These include movies like ‘Ganga Ki Saugandh’, ‘Kalia’, ‘Satte Pe Satta’, ‘Laawarish’, ‘Muqaddar Ka Sikandar’, ‘Yarana’, ‘Naseeb’ and Mr. Natwarlal. Amitabh had told in an interview to Filmfare in 2016 that in 1979, both of them started shooting for the movie ‘The Great Gambler’ in Goa. Amjad Khan’s car met with a dangerous accident while traveling with his family from Mumbai to Goa. In such a situation, no one came to Amjad’s help and the actor himself got his wife and two children admitted to a hospital in Panjim. After that he went into coma. Amjad suffered serious damage to his lungs and ribs in this accident. Amitabh said, ‘I had already reached Goa and as soon as I got the news about this accident, I went to the hospital to meet him. The situation was very serious. He was unconscious and having trouble breathing. He needed surgery immediately. Doctors did not advise to take him to Mumbai. By then his family had been sent to Mumbai.

Arrangement of charter plane for Mumbai after getting treatment

No one was ready to sign the medical papers for Amjad Khan’s operation. Then he took this responsibility. Amitabh further said, ‘It was mentioned in these papers that the doctors will not be responsible for any untoward thing that happens during the operation. When none of the members from the production side expressed their desire to sign the medical papers, I signed the papers. Before that the consent of the family was taken. The surgery was successful. Soon after, arrangements were made for a charter plane to send them to Mumbai. This accident brought both of us very close.

joked about the similarity of their respective accidents

Call it a game of luck or coincidence, after some time Amitabh Bachchan also had a serious accident during the shooting of the film ‘Coolie’. During this, Amjad Khan supported Amitabh. Regarding this, Amitabh told in the same interview that, ‘We used to joke and laugh about the similarity in our accident situation. One morning (July 27, 1992) I got a call that he had passed away. I couldn’t believe it and went to his house. I still can’t believe that she is no more with us. A big property and a great friend were lost that day. Utpal Dutt was replaced by Amjad Khan in ‘The Great Gambler’.