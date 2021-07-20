Amma ji found ‘Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain’ on gaining weight, used to look very thin earlier

New Delhi. The TV show ‘Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain’ is very much liked. It is one of the popular shows on TV. People are giving equal love to this show which has been running for years. There is a tremendous amount of comedy in the show. There are many strange characters to be seen in this. All the characters make people laugh. At the same time, people also like the character of Amma ji who died on ‘Angoori Bhabhi’. His comic timing is tremendous. Famous TV actress Soma Rathod is playing this character.

Soma did not get work

It has been ten years since Soma Rathod worked in the TV industry. She is also seen in the comedy show Jijaji Chhat Per Hai. Soma Rathod is three years younger than her onscreen daughter-in-law i.e. Shubhangi Atre. Recently, Soma told in an interview that she had increased her weight to get work. There was a time when he did not get any work.

increased weight on the advice of a friend

Soma Rathod recently spoke to E-Times about her weight. He told that earlier he tried a lot to get the job but he was not successful. After that someone of his friend had advised him to gain weight. which worked for him. She says, ‘I was neither too thin nor too fat. It was fine I auditioned for many roles and went to many casting agents. But I didn’t fit into any groove. That’s why I was rejected. After that a friend of mine gave a salad that I should increase my weight. So that I can join the list of more fat actors. I gained weight and started getting work.

old picture went viral

Now some old pictures of Soma Rathod are going viral on social media, in which she is looking very glamorous. Talking about these pictures, she said, ‘Those pictures are from the time when I was 20 years old and my weight was 52 kg. I was trying my luck in the industry. I went for photoshoot. At that time I thought that wherever I get work in films or in modeling, I will do it. Let us tell you that Soma believes that it does not matter how you look, but your work matters.

