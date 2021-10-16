AMO Mobility to launch high speed electric scooter next month, will compete with 125cc vehicles

If you are also planning to take an electric vehicle, then let us tell you that AMO Mobility will launch the e-scooter after Diwali. Which can be priced according to your budget.

People are moving towards electric vehicles due to increase in the price of petrol and diesel. The demand for electric scooters is high, especially in urban areas, which is why companies are launching one after the other in the electric vehicle market. Now in this sequence, AMO Mobility company is planning to launch electric scooter. The company says that it will launch electric vehicles in several variants next month. The Noida-based company has plans to expand into the more EV segment with electric buses and other commercial vehicles as well as EV charging infrastructure.

If you are also planning to take an electric vehicle, then let us tell you that AMO Mobility will launch the e-scooter after Diwali. Which can be priced according to your budget. Apart from this, it will include features related to modernity. The company is making Jaunty Plus a high-speed e-scooter/e-bike, whose work is almost complete.

The company says that this electric scooter will be comparable with the 125cc powered engine. The company will launch high-end electric scooters with either lithium-ion battery option or lead-acid. The new variants will have features that will give the customer the option of fixed and replaceable batteries as well. Along with this, the company is also planning to increase its store.

Although not much information has been given by the company about the price, but in a recent interview, the company’s founder and managing director Sushant Kumar had indicated about the prices. According to him, the prices of electric scooters could be between Rs 55,000 to Rs 1,00,000. The company has not given any further information about the features of this electric scooter.

Read also: Bank of Baroda is starting Mega e-Auction, a chance to buy a cheap house

Let us tell you that many two-wheeler companies have launched their best model so far in the market regarding electric scooters in India. In which Ola, Hero, TVS, Bajaj and other companies are there. Apart from this, many companies are planning to launch e-scooters.