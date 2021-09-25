Among those who marched into the Capitol on January 6: an FBI informant

Records show that, after moving to Washington on January 5 and checking into an Airbnb in Virginia, the informant spent most of January 6 with other Proud Boys, including some who were charged with assault. While the informant mentioned seeing Proud Boys leaders that day, such as Ethan Nordion, who has also been accused, there is no indication that he was directly involved with any Proud Boys in leadership positions. .

In a detailed account of his activities contained in the record, the informant, who was part of a group chat with other Proud Boys, described meeting at the Washington Monument with men from chapters across the country at 10 a.m. on January 6. And finally moving on to the Capitol. He said that when he arrived, a crowd of people was already crossing the first barrier outside the building, which he later learned had been taken down by a proud boy acquaintance of his and a young woman accompanying him.

Records say that the informer entered the Capitol after arguing with his compatriots over whether to do so. He then told his bosses, according to the record, that when police officers informed him that someone — possibly pro-Trump rioter Ashley Babbitt — had been shot inside the building, he exited a window. Records say he didn’t hurt anyone and didn’t break anything.

According to records, the informant first began telling the FBI what he knew about January 6 in late December, when a pro-Trump rally in Washington that month turned violent. He showed his operators screenshots of an online chat board known to be popular among Trump supporters, indicating that some so-called general conservatives were planning to bring arms to Washington in January, records show.

But there’s no indication in the records that the informant was aware of a possible plot by Proud Boys leaders to incriminate ordinary Trump supporters — or what members of the group refer to as “normatives” — on Jan.

According to court papers in one case, a Proud Boys leader from Philadelphia wrote on the group’s Telegram channel on the morning of January 6, “I want to see thousands of norms burn that city to ashes today.”

Then, after the attack was over, another leader of the chapter expressed his views about the riot over chat, according to court papers.