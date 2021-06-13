Among Us expands to 15 player lobbies on June 15th



Among Us lobbies will likely be increasing from a most of 10 to 15 gamers as a part of a brand new replace coming out on June 15th (a date that occurs to be the sport’s third birthday). The replace can even convey new colours for crewmates, assist for cell controllers, and the power to honk the horn on the game’s airship level.

Right here’s a take a look at all of the player colors being added to the game: tan, coral, banana, rose, grey, and maroon. (I’m a giant fan of the coral and maroon colours, personally.)

The replace will likely be obtainable on all platforms the place you’ll be able to at the moment play Among Us, which embody PC, iOS, Android, and Nintendo Change. PlayStation and Xbox variations are additionally within the works and are anticipated to be launched this 12 months.

As a part of Thursday’s Summer season Recreation Fest Kickoff Dwell occasion, developer Innersloth additionally shared some future updates coming to the sport, together with a brand new cover and search mode, visor cosmetics, achievements, and a fifth map. The developer hasn’t shared any particulars about when these updates may hit, although.

