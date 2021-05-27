Among Us is free on the Epic Games Store



Among Us, the multiplayer sport that soared in reputation throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, is the newest free title on the Epic Games Store. You probably have an account for that storefront, you may obtain it for free till June third (it usually prices $5). You’ll be able to then be a part of buddies in the sport’s newer Airship map, and excellent news: these buddies don’t all must be enjoying on PC. The sport helps cross-platform multiplayer, so gamers of the Android, iOS, PC, and Nintendo Change variations can play collectively. The PS4 and PS5 variations of the sport will help crossplay, too, as soon as it launches later this yr.

Among Us Among Us, developed by InnerSloth, launched in 2018. However in 2020, the sport noticed an enormous inflow of gamers throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. The staff has been updating the base sport with maps and options as an alternative of pursuing a sequel.

This promo is a part of Epic Games’ Mega Sale that’s taking place till June seventeenth. A brand new thriller sport will probably be free every week, so as soon as Among Us’ time is up on Thursday, June third, one other sport will turn into obtainable. NBA 2K21 was the earlier free sport throughout the sale occasion.

Should you’re in the temper to purchase video games, you may be eligible to get an Epic coupon, which is able to knock $10 off the value of any sport that prices $14.99 or extra. Head to this web page, sign up to your account, then attempt to redeem the coupon.