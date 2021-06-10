Among Us is getting a hide and seek mode, visor cosmetics, and a fifth map



Among Us is getting a new hide and seek mode, visor cosmetics, achievements, and a fifth map, developer Innersloth introduced at Summer time Recreation Fest on Thursday. Nonetheless, there wasn’t a date shared for any of these updates, so it’s not clear whenever you may be capable of verify them out for your self.

In a weblog, Innersloth additionally introduced that account linking is on the roadmap as properly, which needs to be useful if you happen to play the sport throughout a number of platforms.

Within the lead-up to Thursday’s announcement, Innersloth teased a variety of new options for the following huge replace, together with upping the max participant rely from 10 to fifteen gamers, new participant colours to select from (together with tan, gray, rose, and maroon), and, maybe most significantly, the ability to honk the airship’s horn.

Among Us is presently obtainable on PC, iOS, Android, and Change. Innersloth has additionally introduced that the sport is on the way in which for PlayStation and Xbox someday in 2021.