Ampere Electric launches e-scooter, will run 121 km on a single charge

Ampere in its statement has claimed that the city-dweller can drive for three days on a single charge with the new Magnus EX e-scooter, which will deliver a maximum speed of up to 53 kmph.

Considering the demand for electric scooters in India, two-wheeler companies are rapidly moving towards e-scooters. This is the reason that manufacturing of electric scooters is increasing in India. Now Ampere Electric Company has launched an electric scooter in India. The company claims that it will be a comfortable ride on country roads. The Magnus e-scooter will run 121 km on a single charge. The company says that many new features have been added to it.

The price of Magnus e-scooter from Ampere Electric is Rs.68,999 (Ex-showroom Pune). During the launch, the company said that this price of the new offering will make it attractive for electric vehicle buyers in the midst of the festive season. The Magnus EX is capable of providing users with multiple trips, with longer ranges. The company claims that the Magnus has been the preferred choice for people across the country with its comfortable ride.

According to Ampere Electric, this electric scooter will save power as well as eliminate fuel concerns. The Magnus EX can be easily charged in any five-amp socket at home, office, or any plug-on-the-wall charge point. It comes with a portable advanced lithium battery with fast charging.

In this you get a 1,200 watt motor, which is one of the highest motor power.

Explain that in view of the rising prices of petrol and diesel, electric vehicles are a good way to save fuel and money. Because of this also people are getting attracted towards electric scooter. In view of this, recently companies like Ola, Bajaj, TVS, Hero have launched their own electric scooters in the market.