Amra Raja Batteries Q1 net profit rises 99% to Rs 124 crore – Amra Raja Batteries Q1 net profit rises 99% to Rs 124 crore
The company had posted a net profit of Rs 62.49 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.
In a filing to the stock exchange, the company said its operating income stood at Rs 1,886.17 crore during the quarter, compared to Rs 1,151.22 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.
Jaydev Galla, vice-president and managing director and chief executive officer of the company, said the second wave of Kovid-1 and the resulting lockdown had created uncertainty over the purchase of the product. Despite this, the company strives to ensure the availability of its products in all markets.
