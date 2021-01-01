Amra Raja Batteries Q1 net profit rises 99% to Rs 124 crore – Amra Raja Batteries Q1 net profit rises 99% to Rs 124 crore

New Delhi, Aug 14 (PTI) Amara Raja Batteries today reported a 99 per cent increase in net profit to Rs 124.1 crore in the first quarter of the current financial year. Giving this information, the company said that its founding president Ramchandra N Galla is retiring on Saturday after 36 years of service.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 62.49 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

In a filing to the stock exchange, the company said its operating income stood at Rs 1,886.17 crore during the quarter, compared to Rs 1,151.22 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Jaydev Galla, vice-president and managing director and chief executive officer of the company, said the second wave of Kovid-1 and the resulting lockdown had created uncertainty over the purchase of the product. Despite this, the company strives to ensure the availability of its products in all markets.