Amrapali Dubey: Nirhua and Amrapali Dubey starrer Bhojpuri film Raja Doli Le Ke Aa Jaa shoot starts from August 22 Producer Amrapali Dubey and Nirhua starrer ‘Raja Doli Leke Aaja’ reveals

The shooting of Bhojpuri film superstar Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirhua and actress Amrapali Dubey’s upcoming Bhojpuri film ‘Raja Doli Leke Aaja’ (Raja Doli Le Ke Aa Jaa) is almost complete. The shooting of the film will start from August 22 on the land of Baba Vishwanath’s city Benaras.

According to media reports, the film’s schedule has been put on hold for about 30 days. In which famous stars of Bhojpuri film industry will also be seen. The film will be shot keeping in view the protocol of Kovid 19 issued by the government. The film will be produced under the banner of ‘Kamala Films Creation’. The film is produced by Lokesh Mishra. The film is directed by Sujit Kumar Singh.



The film is written by Viru Thakur. Music is by Madhukar Anand. Executive producer is RK Yadav, co-director is Ravi Tiwari. Kundan Singh and Sonu Nigam are playing the role of campaigners. Lokesh Mishra, the producer of the film, said that the film is being made with the family in mind.

Lokesh Mishra said, “The film will be a blockbuster at the box office as the Bhojpuri industry star duo Nirhua-Amrapali will be seen rocking the film. The duo has already given dozens of hits. Lokesh says that he is sure that ‘Raja Doli Leke Aaja’ will be released in theaters.

The director of the film Sujit Kumar Singh is also very excited about the film. Superstars Dinesh Lal Yadav, Nirhua and Amrapali Dubey will be seen in the lead roles in the film. Apart from these two, Shruti Rao, Brajesh Tripathi, Abhishek Pandey Golu, Salman Sagar, Neelam Pandey and Jai Singh will also be seen in the film.