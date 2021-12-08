Amrish Puri was not the director’s first choice in ‘Mr India’, after signing this actor was suddenly out

Amrish Puri was never the first choice for director Shekhar Kapur for the film ‘Mr India’. He wanted to cast Anupam Kher in the film.

Anil Kapoor and Sridevi starrer film ‘Mr India’ was released in the year 1987. ‘Mr India’ proved to be a milestone in Anil Kapoor’s career. This film was directed by Shekhar Kapur. The character of the film ‘Mogambo’ also became very popular. This character was played by Amrish Puri, but the first choice for this role was not Amrish Puri but Anupam Kher.

In the 80s, Anupam Kher revealed this in an interview with news agency IANS. On the occasion of Amrish Puri’s birth anniversary, Anupam Kher had told that I was offered the role of ‘Mogambo’ in Mr. India before Amrish Puri. However, after about 1 or 2 months, the filmmakers replaced me. Usually when an actor is thrown out of a film, he feels very bad. But when I saw Mr India and Amrish ji’s performance in it, I didn’t regret it at all.

After the release Mr India broke all the records of earning. The film proved to be a critically and commercially super hit. The film with a budget of 38 million made a box office collection of more than 100 million rupees at that time. It became the second highest grossing film of that year. Seeing the success of Mr. India, it was also made in other languages. Other films made in Tamil and Kannada were also super hit.

Mr India was written by Salim-Javed and produced by Surinder and Boney Kapoor. If you look at Shekhar Kapoor’s films, then it will be understood that it was one of his most superhit films. Apart from this, Shekhar Kapoor had also made films like Masoom, Bandit Queen, Elizabeth, I Love You. Anil Kapoor’s acting in Mr India was also well liked. The entire story of the film revolves around Anil Kapoor’s character Arun.