Amrita Puri reveals her secret crush; Sumeet Vyas talks about the one show that changed his life on Ira Dubey’s show

With A Desk For Two now reaching a stage the place the anticipate every new episode has turn into insufferable, host Ira Dubey has acquired two younger, refreshing abilities to spice issues up this time round. And with the path her friends have been leaving of late on OTT platforms, we actually have an interest to see what they carry to the proverbial “desk”. We’re referring to Amrita Puri and Sumeet Vyas, two actors whose robust bond we had been clueless about till Ira Dubey determined to unveil it on her chat show. The tales her friends share actually makes us need to personally thank our intuitive host for as soon as once more getting her alternative of jodi spot on. Additionally Learn – A Desk For Two Season 2: Rohit Roy and Suchitra Pillai disclose a hilarious secret about Saif Ali Khan to Ira Dubey and it’ll depart you in splits [Exclusive]

The eighth episode of A Desk For Two Season 2, which premieres right now Might 16, on ZEE5 World, has Sumeet Vyas opening up about how the appearing bug bit him due to watching his father’s performs whereas Amrita Puri jovially recollects how her father, being one of the smartest males in the nation from the banking sector, saved persuading her to not get into appearing. How she lastly satisfied him is one thing that may help you get your means together with your mother and father as properly. Each actors additionally reveal the excessive factors of their careers, that changed every thing for the higher. However it’s throughout the fast hearth spherical that their truest emotions come out. Sumeet reveals one thing fascinating when Ira asks him a difficult query round getting an award at an award ceremony, whereas Amrita Puri lets out her emotions for Bollywood’s scorching hunk Aditya Roy Kapur. Try the unique sneak peek of the episode under: Additionally Learn – A Desk For Two Season 2 Episode 8 promo: Sumeet Vyas and Amrita Puri reveal a complete new aspect to their personalities on Ira Dubey’s show

It is evident that the subsequent episode of A Desk For Two Season 2 will probably be a complete blast from begin to end, laced with enjoyable revelations and thrilling anecdotes. Remember to catch the full eighth episode of A Desk For Two Season 2 on ZEE5. The show, which has been shot at the Hyatt Regency, Mumbai, can be accessible globally, throughout linear worldwide channels — Zee Cinema Center East, Zee TV Center East, Zee TV APAC, Zee TV UK and Zee TV SAF. It is also streaming on ZEE5. For extra scoops, comply with the Instagram Deal with @atablefor2s2. Additionally Learn – A Desk For Two Season 2 Episode 7: From their hilarious first auditions to how irritating Ronit Roy is – Rohit Roy and Suchitra Pillai maintain nothing again from host Ira Dubey

