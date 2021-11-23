Amrita Rao’s interview went on for 4 hours for ‘Vivah’, Premchand’s book was read; know what happened then

The spectacular film ‘Vivah’ under the ‘Barjatiya’ banner won the hearts of the audience. There was a long queue of fans in front of the theaters at that time to watch Amrita Rao and Shahid Kapoor starrer ‘Vivah’ which came in the year 2006. The film was a ‘Barjatiya style’ iconic film in every way. The cast of this film was also chosen very carefully. Amrita’s role was in the center in the film. In such a situation, the makers had entrusted her with a special responsibility to play the character ‘Poonam’.

Actually, Amrita was chosen for Poonam character because she was seeing ‘Poonam’ in the actress. To get this role, Amrita had to go through a difficult interview. At that time Sooraj Barjatia had interviewed Amrita Rao for about 4 hours, while she was taught a Hindi book. Actress Amrita Rao herself had disclosed about this.

Amrita had told how this film had fallen in her bag. Amrita told that she was reading a news paper one day in which an article came in which there was mention of Sooraj Barjatia and his upcoming film ‘Vivah’. Then he rang the phone to his manager and said should we approach this production house for this role?

In such a situation, Amrita’s manager smiled and said that already talks are going on with the production. Amrita had told that she started her career at a young age, so her mother and manager used to handle everything.

Amrita had further told that after this she had gone to Delhi and from there her plan for Agra was made. When he was going to Agra, someone told him that if he is going to Agra, then Vrindavan-Mathura should also come. Amrita had told that ‘At that time I did not think about Mathura-Vrindavan.’

Amrita had further told in her YouTube channel- ‘When we came back to Delhi, I was in Lodhi Garden. There Sooraj ji got a call and he told me that he has selected me for the film. Take a look and tell us whether you want to work with us or not. This was his brilliance.

Amrita further told- ‘During this time I told him that I am currently in Delhi and had also gone to Mathura-Vrindavan. Then he said oh wow our ‘Poonam’ is also from Mathura. I was surprised on hearing this. I got all that as a blessing from God. After this, when I met Suraj ji, he talked to me for 4 hours. Then I was also made to read Premchand’s book. He liked my Hindi, liked the way I spoke and then everything was final.

