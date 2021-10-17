Amrita Singh Reveals She Did Not Want Family Planning With Saif Ali Khan Know The Reason Inside

Amrita Singh had told in one of her interviews that she was not ready for family planning with Saif Ali Khan. The reason for this was also the actor himself.

Bollywood’s famous actress Amrita Singh has made a tremendous identity in Hindi cinema with her films and her style. Amrita Singh tied the knot with actor Saif Ali Khan in the year 1991. While Amrita Singh had become a famous Bollywood actress at the time of marriage, Saif Ali Khan was moving ahead in her career. There was a time in the marriage of both, when Amrita Singh had decided not to do family planning with Saif Ali Khan. However, the reason for this decision was Saif Ali Khan himself.

This thing related to Saif Ali Khan was disclosed by Amrita Singh in an interview given to a magazine. Actually, the actress was asked that running a house is almost a full time job, isn’t it? Responding to this, the actress had said that there is nothing like this in my case and she only needs an hour to fix things.

Talking about this, Amrita Singh had said, “If we had kids, things would have been a little different, but Saif and I have not been doing family plans for a few years. I don’t want to tie them into all these things so soon. He is young and this is just the beginning of his career. Saif should focus on his acting more than worrying about the family.

Amrita Singh had told in her interview that Saif has never been irresponsible. The actress had said, “He has never been irresponsible, but the fact is that no one in Mumbai understood him. Even the filmmakers had misunderstood his interest.” Please tell that Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh separated in the year 2004.

At the time of divorce, Saif Ali Khan had to pay five crore rupees to Amrita Singh. Also he was not allowed to meet his children Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan. On the other hand, when Sara Ali Khan was asked about the divorce of her parents, she said that I don’t think they were happy together. So it is better to be apart.