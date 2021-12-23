Amrita Singh Reveals She Once Wanted To Bash Saif Ali Khan Head With Frying Pan Reveals Reason Inside – I wanted to break Saif’s head

Bollywood’s famous actress Amrita Singh has made a tremendous identity in Hindi cinema with her films and her style. In the year 1991, Amrita Singh tied the knot with actor Saif Ali Khan. However, after the ups and downs in marriage, Saif Ali Khan and actress Amrita Singh had decided to separate from each other. Before the divorce, both were seen together in Simi Garewal’s show, where both also shared many anecdotes related to their married life. In the middle of the interview, the actress had told that there was a time when she wanted to break Saif Ali Khan’s head.

Actually, in the interview, Simi Garewal had asked Amrita Singh that when Saif Ali Khan used to work with other actresses, did she feel bad or did she feel insecure. Responding to this, the actress said, “I would be lying if I said that I didn’t feel anything like that. We had some problems of our own. We used to fight too.”

Amrita Singh further said on the question related to Saif Ali Khan, “I think it is normal for any woman to feel insecure. But I used to cry and fight and do all the things that an ordinary woman would do. I also wanted to smash Saif’s head with a frying pan.”

Please tell that at the time of divorce of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, where his elder daughter Sara Ali Khan was nine years old, while his son Ibrahim Ali Khan was only five years old. In one of her interviews, Amrita Singh had told that she did not want to do family planning with Saif Ali Khan. Giving the reason for this, the actress had said that she did not want to bind Saif Ali Khan in any responsibility.

Talking about Saif Ali Khan, Amrita Singh had said, “If we had kids, the situation would have been a little different, but Saif and I are not planning anything like this for a few years. I don’t want to tie them to anything. He is still young and his career has only just begun.”