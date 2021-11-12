Amrita Singh Saif Ali Khan Divorce Actor Had To Pay Her Huge Amount As Alimony To Ex Wife Reveals In Interview

Saif Ali Khan had told in one of his interviews that after the divorce, he had to pay five crore rupees to Amrita Singh.

Bollywood’s famous actor Saif Ali Khan and actress Amrita Singh tied the knot in the year 1991. But after the ups and downs in marriage, Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan decided to separate in the year 2004. At the time of divorce, their children Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan were very young, whose custody was given to Amrita Singh. After the divorce, Saif Ali Khan had to pay a large amount to Amrita Singh as an alimony, which Saif Ali Khan had lost his sweat while paying.

Saif Ali Khan had disclosed this thing related to Amrita Singh in an interview given to Telegraph. Saif Ali Khan had said about this, “I had to give five crore rupees to Amrita Singh after the divorce. Although I had already paid about Rs 2.5 crore to Amrita. But till my son turns 18, I had to give one lakh rupees to Amrita every month.”

Talking about this, Saif Ali Khan had further said, “I am not Shahrukh Khan. I didn’t even have that much money. I promised him that I would pay him the rest. Even if I have to try till my last breath for this. Whatever I earned through commercials, stage shows and films, I had to pass on to my children.”

Talking about this, Saif Ali Khan further said, “I had no money. Our bungalow was also for Amrita and the children. I wanted to confess to Amrita that she will always be an integral part of my life. I also want her and my kids to be happy always.” Please tell that after divorce from Amrita Singh, Saif Ali Khan also separated from his two children Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Saif Ali Khan was not even allowed to meet his children. Speaking about this, the actor had said, “I had a picture of my son Ibrahim in my purse. Whenever I saw him, I used to cry. I always used to miss my daughter Sara. I could not meet him nor was he allowed to meet me and be with me.”