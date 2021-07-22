Amrullah Saleh tweeted india-pak pic

Amrullah Saleh, Vice President of Afghanistan, shared a photo of India and Pakistan from 1971 and wrote that neither our days nor will come on such days.

New Delhi| The conflict between Afghanistan and Pakistan is increasing continuously. Now the talk is also becoming public through Twitter, recently Amrullah Saleh, Vice President of Afghanistan has shared a picture of the Pakistani army surrendering in front of the Indian Army on the microblogging site Twitter. Since then, sharp tweets are coming out from Pakistani users.

what was tweeted

Let us tell you that Afghan Vice President Amrullah Saleh posted a picture on Twitter of the signing of the document of surrender by Pakistan in 1971 after the Indo-Pakistani War. This document is also called Instrument of Surrender. Sharing this picture, Saleh wrote, ‘There is no such picture in our history and never will be. Yes, yesterday I shook for a second as a rocket flew over and fell a few meters away. Dear Pak Twitter attackers, Taliban and terrorism will not heal the trauma of this picture.’

We don’t have such a picture in our history and won’t ever have. Yes, yesterday I flinched for a friction of a second as a rocket flew above & landed few meters away. Dear Pak twitter attackers, Talibn & terrorism won’t heal the trauma of this picture. Find other ways. pic.twitter.com/lwm6UyVpoh — Amrullah Saleh (@AmrullahSaleh2) July 21, 2021

what is the story behind the picture

Let us tell you that in 1971, the Indian Army had bowed down to the Pakistani army and the part of Pakistan became a separate country, which was named Bangladesh. Meanwhile, Pakistan publicly surrendered to the combined forces of the Indian Army and the Mukti Bahini of Bangladesh. After this 13-day war, General Amir Abdullah Khan Niazi of Pakistan, along with about 93 thousand soldiers, surrendered in Dhaka on 16 December and the documents of surrender were made on the Instrument of Surrender.

It is worth noting that Pakistan’s Vice President Amrullah Saleh has made several tweets on Twitter due to the Pakistan Army’s support to the Taliban in the Spin Boldak area, due to which the discord between Pakistan and Afghanistan has come to the fore.

Indian journalist also died in Afghanistan

Recently Danish Siddiqui, a photojournalist from India, was killed while covering the ongoing war between the Afghan army and the Taliban. After which Afghanistan accused the Taliban of the murder. The Taliban spokesman, however, denied this saying, “The Taliban did not kill the Indian journalist and they regret the journalist’s death.”