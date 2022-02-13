World

Amsterdam hosts first ever WinterFest

11 seconds ago
by admin
AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – While the last couple of days has certainly been mild, winter was still in the air on Saturday in Amsterdam. Crowds of people came throughout the day for the city’s first-ever WinterFest at Veterans Park.

“We wanted to put a day together where everybody could come out in the community. Free s’mores, free hot chocolate, free lunch, free skating. It’s a good day in Amsterdam,” said Rob Spagnola, the Director of the City of Amsterdam Tourism Marketing & Recreation.

The city’s first-ever Winterfest is also a celebration of the new outdoor skating rink that was put in by Alpin Haus for this winter.

“Alpin Haus donated money to the City of Amsterdam to create the Alpin Haus ice skating rink. We’re really excited to give back to the community that has done so much for us,” said Katie Osborn, the co-owner of Alpin Haus.

With free skating rentals Saturday, many took to the ice, “It’s great to get out and hang out with the community because we’ve been in our houses for so long,” said Dan Newell.

The city and Alpin Haus both hoping to make the Winterfest an annual tradition, as a fun way to get the community out and engaged during the middle of winter.

“We have stuff that runs right from spring through late fall, well-attended things, we’ve kinda been dark through the winter. This is a great addition, and we’ll have all things like this here next year, not just one time,” Spagnola said.

In addition to free skating, Winterfest also included free hamburgers and hot dogs, giving visitors an opportunity to get out and enjoy a complimentary lunch.

Members of the Amsterdam Police Department, as well as several local businesses, were also in attendance giving away some specialized items.

The new skating rink opened for the season as soon as the weather was cold enough to allow the ice surface to freeze thoroughly.

